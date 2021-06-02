Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Short Interest Up 32.7% in May

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,140,000 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the April 29th total of 7,640,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 743,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.6 days.

Shares of IMO stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.10. The company had a trading volume of 27,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,197. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 2.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2196 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.98%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Imperial Oil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 32,123,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,711,000 after buying an additional 135,301 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 26,406,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $639,622,000 after purchasing an additional 91,238 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,094,282 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $458,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,589 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,557,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,618,000 after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,970,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,649,000 after purchasing an additional 45,538 shares during the period. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IMO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

