IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 3,986 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at $27,442,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,528,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,406,000 after buying an additional 157,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TriMas by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,981,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,766,000 after buying an additional 110,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TriMas by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,574,000 after acquiring an additional 90,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Paul Swart sold 3,399 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $107,442.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 23,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $756,093.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,353 shares of company stock worth $2,368,690 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

TRS stock opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.75. TriMas Co. has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.63.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

