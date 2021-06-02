IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $7,642,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,101,000 after acquiring an additional 274,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 825.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 244,952 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,852,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

NYSE:CVI opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.96.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.