IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $395,000 Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tennant by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 9.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tennant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the first quarter worth $230,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tennant alerts:

In related news, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $431,168.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,207.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chris Killingstad sold 3,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $304,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,085 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,354 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of TNC stock opened at $84.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Tennant has a 12 month low of $57.99 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.54.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. Tennant had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.