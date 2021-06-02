IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 15,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FMBI shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.27.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.48 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.