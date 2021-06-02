IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Heritage Financial by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Heritage Financial news, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $32,867.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $571,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $106,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,140 shares of company stock valued at $354,209 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $30.86.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Heritage Financial Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

