Informa (LON:INF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Informa plc (LON:INF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 554.85 ($7.25). Informa shares last traded at GBX 546 ($7.13), with a volume of 2,341,010 shares traded.

INF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.97) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Informa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 585.13 ($7.64).

Get Informa alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £8.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 562.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.