Ink (INK) One Day Volume Tops $1,024.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. Ink has a total market cap of $785,780.79 and approximately $1,024.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ink has traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ink Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

