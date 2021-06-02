Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.69. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 53,260 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Innovative Solutions and Support from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 12.67%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 8,244 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $50,041.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,238. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 5,926 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $36,978.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,259.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,096 shares of company stock valued at $123,761. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.80% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, auto throttle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

