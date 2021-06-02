Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Inovalon in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of INOV traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.83. 429,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,665. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.68, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $32.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter worth $2,765,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Inovalon by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,534 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. 34.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

