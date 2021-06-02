Insider Buying: Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL) Insider Acquires 1,312 Shares of Stock

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL) insider Peter Dicks bought 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £1,285.76 ($1,679.85).

LON:FSFL remained flat at $GBX 98 ($1.28) on Wednesday. 640,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,509. Foresight Solar Fund Limited has a one year low of GBX 95.90 ($1.25) and a one year high of GBX 116 ($1.52). The company has a current ratio of 46.11, a quick ratio of 46.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of £595.72 million and a P/E ratio of -51.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 99.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a GBX 1.73 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Foresight Solar Fund’s payout ratio is currently -3.59%.

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

