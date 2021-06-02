Insider Buying: Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Acquires 807 Shares of Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.71) per share, with a total value of £2,291.88 ($2,994.36).

Shares of LON LGEN opened at GBX 284.30 ($3.71) on Wednesday. Legal & General Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 176.30 ($2.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 280.20. The firm has a market cap of £16.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 12.64 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Legal & General Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 271.57 ($3.55).

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

