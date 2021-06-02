Insider Selling: Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) SVP Sells 13,465 Shares of Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,833,259.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00.

Shares of A stock traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $137.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,738,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,259. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.71 and a twelve month high of $140.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.43. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Truehand Inc bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

