Insider Selling: Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $13,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 150,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,063,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Raymond Petrocelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datto alerts:

On Wednesday, May 26th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 7,265 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $196,227.65.

On Monday, May 24th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 17,176 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $464,954.32.

Shares of NYSE:MSP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,947. Datto Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 75.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.90.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Datto during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datto during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Datto by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Datto during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Datto during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSP shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.