Insider Selling: Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE HLI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $76.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.06.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,655 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.5% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 35.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 82,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

