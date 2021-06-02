Insider Selling: Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Atul Pande also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $276,525.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $300,025.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $108.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.28. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.58 and a 1-year high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KRTX shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 501.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.