Insider Selling: Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) CFO Sells 4,750 Shares of Stock

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) CFO Ravi Narula sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $84,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,982.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ravi Narula also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 9th, Ravi Narula sold 9,650 shares of Ooma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $164,532.50.
NYSE OOMA opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. Ooma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $450.29 million, a PE ratio of -161.67 and a beta of 0.41.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ooma by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ooma by 26.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ooma in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ooma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.
About Ooma
Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.
