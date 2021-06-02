Insider Selling: Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) CFO Sells 4,750 Shares of Stock

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) CFO Ravi Narula sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $84,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,982.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ravi Narula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, Ravi Narula sold 9,650 shares of Ooma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $164,532.50.

NYSE OOMA opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. Ooma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $450.29 million, a PE ratio of -161.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. Equities analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ooma by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ooma by 26.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ooma in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ooma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

