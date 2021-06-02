Insider Selling: ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Antoine Papiernik sold 10,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.55, for a total transaction of $1,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,562.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Antoine Papiernik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total transaction of $13,202,519.19.

SWAV traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.31. The company had a trading volume of 194,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,706. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -86.69 and a beta of 1.29. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $182.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.99.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 4,140.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

