Insider Selling: STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Major Shareholder Sells 47,571 Shares of Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 47,571 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total transaction of $6,822,632.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,014 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $148,409.04.

On Monday, April 26th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 43,383 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $5,869,719.90.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 20,669 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $2,693,997.46.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $143.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 654.35 and a beta of 0.98. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $39.52 and a one year high of $150.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.17.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

