Insight Protocol Hits Market Cap of $144,069.24 (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Insight Protocol has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $144,069.24 and approximately $124,422.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00082698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00021010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $393.05 or 0.01038488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,672.29 or 0.09702730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00052424 BTC.

Insight Protocol Coin Profile

Insight Protocol (CRYPTO:INX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

