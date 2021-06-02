Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stock Holdings Cut by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 35.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Insperity by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,469,000 after purchasing an additional 222,761 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Insperity by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,155,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,538,000 after purchasing an additional 775,657 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,017,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,206,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at $57,658,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,625,000 after acquiring an additional 42,153 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

NSP opened at $91.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.13 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $187,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,653 shares in the company, valued at $10,167,747.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,563,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,227 shares of company stock valued at $5,030,537. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.