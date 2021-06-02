Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) SVP Sells $469,550.00 in Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $469,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,946.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $91.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.07. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,790,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,625,000 after purchasing an additional 42,153 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSP. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

