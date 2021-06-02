Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) SVP Sells $469,550.00 in Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $469,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,946.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $91.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.07. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $95.78.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,790,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,625,000 after purchasing an additional 42,153 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSP. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.
Insperity Company Profile
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
