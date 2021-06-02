Insureum (ISR) Price Down 42.6% This Week

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Insureum has a total market cap of $7.12 million and approximately $389,363.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insureum has traded 42.6% lower against the dollar. One Insureum coin can now be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00083899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $375.53 or 0.01024345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,589.30 or 0.09790732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00092139 BTC.

Insureum Profile

Insureum (ISR) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

