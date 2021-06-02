Interfor (TSE:IFP) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Interfor (TSE:IFP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$133.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 323.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Interfor from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Interfor in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Interfor from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of IFP stock opened at C$31.38 on Monday. Interfor has a 12 month low of C$9.05 and a 12 month high of C$38.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.01.

In other Interfor news, Director Ian Fillinger bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.13 per share, with a total value of C$74,803.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,374,686.10.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

