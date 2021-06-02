International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Acquired by Tamar Securities LLC

Tamar Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496,092 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the period. International Bancshares makes up approximately 8.9% of Tamar Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tamar Securities LLC owned about 0.78% of International Bancshares worth $23,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 48,558 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,965,000 after buying an additional 31,519 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 17,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,706,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,299,000 after buying an additional 473,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 131,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,099,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,007. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 32.72%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

