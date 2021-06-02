InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Receives $17.32 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.32.

IIPZF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.27.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

