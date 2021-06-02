Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.92.

A number of analysts recently commented on ITPOF shares. CIBC increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

OTCMKTS:ITPOF traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $24.60. The stock had a trading volume of 821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.07%.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

