Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Short Interest Up 28.7% in May

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 694,800 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the April 29th total of 539,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IVAC opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. Intevac has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $162.10 million, a PE ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Intevac had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $16.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. Analysts expect that Intevac will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Intevac news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 9,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $72,622.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Wendell Thomas Blonigan sold 6,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $37,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,794,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 90,817 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Intevac by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,769,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after buying an additional 36,630 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intevac by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,581,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after buying an additional 238,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Intevac by 14.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 625,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 78,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intevac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

