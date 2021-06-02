INV Metals (OTCMKTS:ILNLF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

INV Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILNLF) rose 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 11,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on INV Metals from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36.

INV Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects primarily in Ecuador. Its principal property owns a 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold-copper-silver that consists of approximately 7,960 hectares in three contiguous concessions located in the southwest of Cuenca, Ecuador.

