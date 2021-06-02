INV Metals (TSE:INV) Price Target Cut to C$0.80 by Analysts at Raymond James

INV Metals (TSE:INV) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

INV stock opened at C$0.77 on Tuesday. INV Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.34 and a twelve month high of C$1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$115.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.52.

INV Metals (TSE:INV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that INV Metals will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

INV Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects primarily in Ecuador. Its principal property owns a 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold-copper-silver that consists of approximately 7,960 hectares in three contiguous concessions located in the southwest of Cuenca, Ecuador.

