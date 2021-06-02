Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

PFM opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.72. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $37.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

