Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Up 40.0% in May

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the April 29th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIE opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $26.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

