Investors Purchase High Volume of Adient Call Options (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 17,990 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,012% compared to the typical daily volume of 578 call options.

In other news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,707.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $43,614.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 21.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,235 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Adient by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Adient by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADNT traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,070. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.30. Adient has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $52.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adient will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADNT shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Adient in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

