Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 181,423 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 910% compared to the typical daily volume of 17,962 call options.

Shares of NEM opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James set a $78.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,486,801 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

