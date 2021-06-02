Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 9,932 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,352% compared to the typical volume of 405 call options.

STM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Liberum Capital cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

NYSE:STM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.23. The company had a trading volume of 38,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,646. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.61.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.00%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 770.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 154,754 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 136,966 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 243.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,456,224 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $55,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,097 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $7,118,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,425 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 54,694 shares in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.