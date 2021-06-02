Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.90. Investors Real Estate Trust reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 3.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE CSR opened at $71.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $947.48 million, a PE ratio of 2,389.80 and a beta of 0.88. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $77.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSR. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $990,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $834,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

