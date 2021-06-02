IONChain Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 44.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. IONChain has a market capitalization of $241,000.29 and $4,587.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IONChain Coin Profile

IONChain (IONC) is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

