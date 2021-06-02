IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IPGP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $206.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10 and a beta of 1.37. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $149.51 and a one year high of $262.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.46.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

IPGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.77.

In other IPG Photonics news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $356,024.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,233.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,503 shares of company stock worth $9,817,909. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

