iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the highest is $1.17 billion. iQIYI reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full-year sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $6.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover iQIYI.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQ stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,252,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.81. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.83.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

