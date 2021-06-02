iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 690.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,018 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 791,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,182,000 after buying an additional 18,757 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 593,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,117,000 after acquiring an additional 22,452 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 42,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 424,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT remained flat at $$50.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 799,638 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.77. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

