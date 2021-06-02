iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the April 29th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of NASDAQ INDY opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.40. iShares India 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $47.37.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

