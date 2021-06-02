iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 250,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,783,000 after buying an additional 15,531 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,198,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,120.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,814,000 after purchasing an additional 74,437 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $65.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.00. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $183.49 and a twelve month high of $420.66.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

