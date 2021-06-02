iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 867,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,945 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $29,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,000.

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $38.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.71.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

