iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) Stock Holdings Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) by 141.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,597 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.64% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF stock opened at $48.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.68. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $48.76.

