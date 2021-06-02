iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is PSI Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

PSI Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,997 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.4% of PSI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,478 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $421.99. The company had a trading volume of 185,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,939. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $296.49 and a one year high of $424.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $412.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.