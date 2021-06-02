iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,275 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.1% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $63,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,478 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $422.66. The company had a trading volume of 121,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,939. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $296.49 and a 52-week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

