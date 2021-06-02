iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 0.9% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North American Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.32. The company had a trading volume of 92,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,243. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $64.03 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.04.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

