Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sells $221,552.64 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $221,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,703.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of ITRI stock traded up $1.96 on Tuesday, hitting $97.31. 287,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,340. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -71.55, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $122.31.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. Itron’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 9.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,834,000 after purchasing an additional 25,924 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Itron by 19.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 449.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 19,369 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth approximately $789,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth approximately $17,206,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.