ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Stake Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 36.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITT opened at $94.58 on Wednesday. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.61 and a twelve month high of $101.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 112.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.00.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

