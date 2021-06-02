J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Hits New 1-Year High at $180.00

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $180.00 and last traded at $180.00, with a volume of 357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,973.89 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.63.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 207.21%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

